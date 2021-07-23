Cancel
Temple, TX

Temple Police asking for public's assistance in solving June 2020 homicide

25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 days ago
Temple Police are asking for the public's help in solving the June 2020 homicide of 60-year-old Timothy Drabick.

Drabick was shot in the early morning hours of June 16, 2020, in the 2300 block of S. 55th St.

If you or anyone you know has information about this case, you're encouraged to call Temple Police at 254-298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

#Temple Police
