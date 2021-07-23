Cancel
Lee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Macon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Lee; Macon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LEE AND NORTHEASTERN MACON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tuskegee National Forest, or 7 miles southwest of Auburn, moving south at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Auburn, Notasulga, Tuskegee National Forest and I 85 Rest Area.

alerts.weather.gov

