(Detroit, MI) — Owners of 2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV’s will be getting a recall notice from General Motors. The move is being made after two Bolts, previously recalled over battery issues, caught fire. GM officials say they traced the issue to a pair of defects in the same battery cell. GM is telling owners of the models affected not to charge the car past 90 percent battery capacity and keep the vehicle parked outdoors. Drivers are also being told not to deplete the battery below 70 miles of driving range.