G26 ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe in the Works — The M4 Gran Coupe Substitute
BMW never made an M4 Gran Coupe, much to the dismay of many BMW enthusiasts. The standard 4 Series Gran Coupe has a bit of a cult following, as owners really don’t want to replace it with anything else from BMW’s lineup. Understandable so, as the 4er GC offers a great blend of style, practicality, and performance, a blend the 3 Series’ can’t always match. Which is why those same customers always wanted an M4 version that BMW never gave them. Now, European customers are in luck, as the ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe will be the fast version of the 4 Series GC they’ve always wanted.www.bmwblog.com
