Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

G26 ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe in the Works — The M4 Gran Coupe Substitute

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW never made an M4 Gran Coupe, much to the dismay of many BMW enthusiasts. The standard 4 Series Gran Coupe has a bit of a cult following, as owners really don’t want to replace it with anything else from BMW’s lineup. Understandable so, as the 4er GC offers a great blend of style, practicality, and performance, a blend the 3 Series’ can’t always match. Which is why those same customers always wanted an M4 version that BMW never gave them. Now, European customers are in luck, as the ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe will be the fast version of the 4 Series GC they’ve always wanted.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpina B4#Gt Cars#Gran#European#Alpina#B3#M3#Bmws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsTop Speed

Watch The Rimac Nevera Go For The Kill Against The Porsche Taycan And The BMW M5

The Nevera makes more power than the Taycan and M5… combined!. Rimac unveiled the production form of C_Two concept last month. Christened with the name ‘Nevera’, this electric hypercar debuted with jaw-dropping specs. Stuff like 1,900 horses from a quad-motor setup, 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds, etc. were the best for any production car. It came with a heavy price tag, too, costing around $2.5 million after currency conversion.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Boldmen CR4 is a BMW Z4 with Wiesmann DNA

Have you heard of German automaker Wiesmann? Founded by brothers Martin and Friedhelm Wiesmann in 1988, the company went bust in 2014 after building a small number of retro-inspired convertibles powered by BMW engines. However, Friedhelm Wiesmann is still active in creating new cars. After teaming up with brothers Harald...
CarsPosted by
rolling out

BMW’s 2021 X5 xDrive45e is a powerful hybrid with quickness and luxury

BWW Group’s ten-year sustainability plan focuses on expanding its electric and hybrid fleet of cars. To date, BMW features all-electric and plug-in hybrid “Ultimate Driving Machines” that expand across the various BMW series of cars. BMW Group has lofty goals of putting seven million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road worldwide!
Buying CarsCarscoops

What’s A Stunning 6k-Mile E34 1991 BMW M5 Worth To You?

The E34 BMW M5 was the final generation of the iconic sports sedan series to feature an engine with less that 8 cylinders. The car was a true driver’s machine, and the last M car to be built by hand, but what would you pay for one that’s as close to brand new as possible nearly three decades after its demise? That’s what you’ll have to answer with this 1991 M5 up for auction in near-mint condition.
Buying Carstopgear.com

Feast your eyes upon this $10,000,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

99 per cent of us won’t be able to afford this auction star, but we can all drool. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is less a news story about an extraordinarily rare Mercedes-Benz coming up...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Immaculate BMW M1 Will Sell For A Fortune

With a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the BMW M5 CS is BMW's most powerful production car ever - but it's not a supercar. In fact, BMW has only built one true supercar: the magnificent M1. Created by BMW's motorsport division special as a homologation special for FIA Group 5 sports car racing, only around 450 examples rolled off the production line between 1978 and 1981, and enthusiasts have been begging BMW to build a successor ever since.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Watch This BMW Z8 ALPINA Get its First Wash in Four Years

The BMW Z8 is easily one of the rarest, most highly desirable Bimmers ever made, for good reason. Its stunning, Henrik Fisker-designed looks make it one of the most beautiful cars BMW ever made and it uses the same V8 as the E39 M5. However, there’s actually an even rarer version — the BMW Z8 ALPINA, of which only 555 were made, making them extremely valuable. So if you owned one, you’d naturally want to take care of it, right? Apparently not this owner.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

SPIED: G87 BMW M2 Interior Seen with iX-Style Screens

Now that the standard BMW 2 Series has been revealed and its design is public knowledge, it’s interesting to think that the BMW M2 based on it might have a different interior. Especially when you look at the cabins of the G80 M3 and G82 M4, which are essentially carbon copies of the 3 Series and 4 Series, just with cooler seats. However, these new spy photos suggest that the G87 BMW M2 will differ quite a bit from the standard 2 Series. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: New BMW M3 and M4 models get the Savageese treatment

The guys from Savagegeese have been known to be particularly critical in regards to BMW models and since the new M3 and M4 models are important for the Bavarian brand, seeing them review these cars is an interesting experience. On one hand, you’re hoping for a good outcome while on the other, you kind-of want to learn all the details nobody speaks of in other reviews. So, how do they feel about the new models?
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Are the new BMW M4 models closer than ever to a Porsche?

BMW M cars have often been compared to their Porsche counterparts, even though they were never perfect rivals. The way Porsche engineers cars is a bit different than anything else on the market, from the position of their engines, to the way they are set up. And yet, we’ve seen more and more people comparing the BMW M4 to the 911, especially since the new version came out. Is that a valid comparison, though?
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M5 Competition drag races Taycan Turbo S and Rimac Nevera

The BMW M5 Competition is a fast car, no doubt about it. It’s actually one of the fastest sedans ever made with an internal combustion engine and it will remain so for eternity, most likely, as we’re heading into the electric future. That’s why the guys from Car Throttle chose it to represent the ‘internal combustion’ side of things in a very interesting drag race against two electric cars. Scratch that: supercars.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Is Overpaying for your Perfect E46 BMW M3 a Good Idea?

How much are you willing to spend on a car that you think is perfect? If a car is a rare spec, one that you’ve personally always wanted but isn’t necessarily more valuable, are you willing to overspend to get it? Apparently, one Car Throttle staffer had the dilemma of having to decided if this very specific E46 BMW M3 — his perfect, dream E46 M3 — was worth overspending for. Admittedly, it’s a pretty cool E46.
CarsAutoblog

The BMW ZBF-7er concept was the 7 Series in an alternate universe

BMW has inducted another concept car into its official collection of historic cars. The ZBF-7er was a design study created in the mid-'90s to hone the idea of what a 7 Series should be. It features several elements that are far ahead of their time, as the accompanying video shows.
CarsTop Speed

2024 BMW 5 Series - A Retro Look With Modern Tech?

BMW isn’t really hiding the next-generation 5 Series, as two different Versions have been spotted testing. The BMW 5 Series has long been one of the brand’s most significant models. With nearly 50 years of history and millions sold, the 5er has enjoyed great success. The current G30 generation was recently updated, so it’s not going away in the next couple of years. That said, we’ve already seen spy footage of the next generation BWM 5 Series, set to debut around 2024. This is what we know so far.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW Group Classic takes a closer look at the BMW ZBF-7er

Earlier this year, BMW Group Classic began to introduce a series of interesting concepts which have been hiding under their roof for decades. One of them was the BMW ICE (Integrated Concept Engineering), the precursor to future BMW Sports Activity Coupes. Next to that car there was another interesting concept which was fully revealed today. The BMW ZBF-7er was a concept meant to showcase the future of luxury and was designed by the famous BMW designer Joji Nagashima.
Home & GardenPistonheads

Final Porsche Macan update launched

Porsche has sold 600,000 Macans globally since 2014, with 80 per cent of those buyers new to the brand. China is its biggest market, and the majority of buyers there are women. For a car designed to diversify the Porsche product line-up and attract fresh customers, it could hardly have done better. Now, with the electric Macan due to go on sale in 18 months, Porsche has revealed the final update of the 95B model.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 / GLC43 Coupe

Two of the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance group's most recent creations are the GLC43 and the GLC43 coupe, and they are winners. Using the standard GLC-class as its foundation, AMG engineers drop a 362-hp twin-turbocharged V-6 under the hood, add an adaptive suspension with a performance bent, and dust the GLC inside and out with a liberal coating of sporty styling elements. What they’ve created is a pair of unnaturally sporty compact luxury SUVs with a near perfect blend of comfort, athleticism, and utility that are as at home attacking apexes as they are traversing interstates. If you like the sound of that, then all you have to do is choose between fastback or conventional squareback body styles.
CarsPistonheads

Mercedes SLS AMG Roadster | Spotted

It's now a decade since Mercedes-Benz introduced the SLS Roadster. Nobody ever thought that the SLS Coupe and its infamous doors could be matched for visual impact, but then along came the cabrio. Low, wide, long and louche, it was everything you might expect from the drop-top version of AMG's first entirely in-house car.
CarsMotorAuthority

The ZBF 7er was a hand-built concept that predicted BMW's future

BMW Group Classic has been showcasing long-hidden concept cars and prototypes on its YouTube channel. The latest is the BMW ZBF 7er, a hand-built concept from 1996 that made a few notable predictions of future BMW design and tech. "ZBF" is a German acronym for "future BMW family," Joji Nagashima,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy