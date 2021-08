The long dry spell of the NFL offseason is almost over. Next week, the K.C. Chiefs will kick off their training camp practices and with it their 2021 season. Fans and experts all agree that the Chiefs have one of the best rosters in the league and are, once again, among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. A big part of the reason the Chiefs are seen as frontrunners again this season is the team’s elite talent at the top of the roster. Guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, and Tyrann Mathieu are proven stars, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t key training camp battles that will take place in the coming weeks that will go a long ways towards shaping the 2021 Chiefs team.