Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

A seismic study determines that the core of Mars is liquid

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Mars has always been a planet that makes us very curious. Today, thanks to a series of articles published in the journal Science , we can learn more about its internal structure . The studies were carried out by a group of researchers around the world who participate in the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seis#Barcelona#Spanish#Ai#Seis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Scientists Analyze Marsquakes To Determine the Structure of Mars’ Crust

Based on the analysis of marsquakes recorded by NASA’s InSight mission, the structure of Mars’ crust has now been determined in absolute numbers for the first time. Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 or 39 kilometers thick. That is the result of an international research team led by geophysicist Dr. Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Geology and Mineralogy and Dr. Mark Panning at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology (Caltech). InSight stands for “Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.” NASA’s lander, which landed on Mars on 26 November 2018, explores the crust, mantle and core of the red planet. The paper “Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data” was published in the journal Science on July 23, 2021.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of Mars

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. Mars is a cold and dead world, but it wasn’t always this way. We know water once flowed on Mars. Orbital images reveal its valleys were formed by rivers, while surface experiments have found minerals that require liquid water to form.
AstronomyGood News Network

NASA Measures Interior of Mars for the First time, Revealing Huge Liquid Core

In the first ever measurement of another planet’s core, seismography conducted over several Martian years have revealed the liquid metal core is softer than expected—more like a Mars-mellow than a Mars Bar. While the recently arrived Perseverance rover has been hoovering up much of the Mars-related attention, a trio of...
AstronomyUniverse Today

InSight has Mapped out the Interior of Mars, Revealing the Sizes of its Crust, Mantle, and Core

In May of 2018, NASA’s Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport (InSight) landed on the Martian surface. This mission is the first of its kind, as all previous orbiters, landers, and rovers focused on studying the surface and atmosphere of Mars. In contrast, InSight was tasked with characterizing Mars’ interior structure and measuring the core, mantle, and crust by reading its seismic activity (aka. “marsquakes”).
Astronomysciencecodex.com

NASA InSight Lander's seismic observations reveal the interior of mars

NOTICE: This summary has been updated to correct misspellings of the last names of both Perspective authors. The Perspective authors are Sanne Cottaar and Paula Koelemeijer. We apologize for our error. The first direct seismic observations from NASA's InSight lander, presented in three studies in this issue, provide clues to...
Earth Sciencearxiv.org

Sheared granular matter & the empirical relations of seismicity

The frictional instability associated with earthquake initiation and earthquake dynamics is believed to be mainly controlled by the dynamics of fragmented rocks within the fault gauge. Principal features of the emerging seismicity (e.g. intermittent dynamics and broad time and/or energy scales) have been replicated by simple experimental setups, which involve a slowly driven slider on top of granular matter, for example. Yet, these set-ups are often physically limited and might not allow one to determine the underlying nature of specific features and, hence, the universality and generality of the experimental observations. Here, we address this challenge by a numerical study of a spring-slider experiment based on two dimensional discrete element method simulations, which allows us to control the properties of the granular matter and of the surface of the slider, for example. Upon quasi-static loading, stick-slip-type behavior emerges which is contrasted by a stable sliding regime at finite driving rates, in agreement with experimental observations. Across large parameter ranges for damping, inter-particle friction, particle polydispersity etc. the earthquake-like dynamics associated with the former regime results in several robust scale-free statistical features also observed in experiments. At first sight these closely resemble the main empirical relations of tectonic seismicity at geological scales. Yet, we show that the correlations associated with tectonic aftershocks are absent such that the origin of the Omori-Utsu relation, the aftershock productivity relation, and Båth's relation in the simulations is fundamentally different from the case of tectonic seismicity. We argue that the same is true for previous lab experiments.
AstronomyScience Now

Upper mantle structure of Mars from InSight seismic data

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf2966, abf8966, abi7730, this issue p. 434, p. 438, p. 443 see also abj8914, p. 388. For 2 years, the InSight lander has been recording seismic data on Mars that are vital to constrain the structure and thermochemical state of the planet. We used observations of direct (P and S) and surface-reflected (PP, PPP, SS, and SSS) body-wave phases from eight low-frequency marsquakes to constrain the interior structure to a depth of 800 kilometers. We found a structure compatible with a low-velocity zone associated with a thermal lithosphere much thicker than on Earth that is possibly related to a weak S-wave shadow zone at teleseismic distances. By combining the seismic constraints with geodynamic models, we predict that, relative to the primitive mantle, the crust is more enriched in heat-producing elements by a factor of 13 to 20. This enrichment is greater than suggested by gamma-ray surface mapping and has a moderate-to-elevated surface heat flow.
Astronomyastronomynow.com

InSight finds frigid Mars has molten core

Since landing on Mars in November 2018, NASA’s InSight lander has detected more than 730 marsquakes using an ultra-sensitive seismometer provided by the the French space agency. About 35 of the quakes detected to date were between magnitude 3.0 and 4.0, providing the data necessary to map out the deep interior of the red planet for the first time.
Phys.org

Liquid core fibers: A data river runs through them

Data and signals can be transmitted quickly and reliably with glass fibers—as long as the fiber does not break. Strong bending or tensile stress can quickly destroy it. An Empa team has now developed a fiber with a liquid glycerol core that is much more robust and can transmit data just as reliably. And such fibers can even be used to build microhydraulic components and light sensors.
AstronomyIdaho8.com

Secrets of Mars’ core revealed for the first time

Have you ever spotted another planet in the sky? It’s a celestial thrill without compare. The first time I spied Mars, it appeared like a red star among a sea of glittering white ones. It was a mind-blowing moment, as I thought about the many spacecraft that humans have sent across millions of miles to visit our planetary neighbor.
PhysicsAPS physics

Bose-Luttinger liquids

We study systems of bosons whose low-energy excitations are located along a spherical submanifold of momentum space. We argue for the existence of gapless phases which we dub “Bose-Luttinger liquids,” which in some respects can be regarded as bosonic versions of Fermi liquids, while in other respects they exhibit striking differences. These phases have bosonic analogues of Fermi surfaces, and like Fermi liquids they possess a large number of emergent conservation laws. Unlike Fermi liquids, however, these phases lack quasiparticles, possess different RG flows, and have correlation functions controlled by a continuously varying exponent.
Astronomyhypebeast.com

NASA InSight Reveals New Details Regarding the Inner Core of Mars

NASA has made yet another discovery, thanks to its InSight lander. NASA InSight first arrived on Mars in 2018, set with the mission of monitoring the red planet’s inner core workings. The project has proven to be paying off as the space agency announces new details regarding Mars’ inner core.
AstronomySpaceRef

York University planetary scientist puts Mars lake theory on ice with new study that offers alternate explanation

Mars South Polar Layered Deposits on top of Martian Smectites: The multi-kilometer thick south polar ice cap has a base that is composed, at least partially, of a common type of clays. These clays are found over nearly half of the planet's surface and now at the edges of the ice cap. Radar measurements of the clays from a lab led by Smith show that they can explain the bright reflections observed by MARSIS, a simpler explanation than bodies of liquid water CREDIT ESA/DRL/FU Berlin (top), NASA (bottom).

Comments / 0

Community Policy