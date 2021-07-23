Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FLAGLER AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 356 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Satsuma, or near Pomona Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Bunnell, Crescent City, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Fruitland, San Mateo, Satsuma, Welaka and Lake Como.