Broward County, FL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Mainland Monroe, Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Broward; Collier; Glades; Hendry; Mainland Monroe; Miami-Dade; Palm Beach HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND ESPECIALLY EASTERN AREAS A disturbance in the northwest Atlantic waters off the coast of the Florida will remain nearly stationary through this weekend, as a low level trough moves slowly southward from Central Florida into the Lake Okeechobee region. This will allow for a south southwest steering flow to remain over South Florida bringing in deep tropical moisture to the region from the Caribbean Sea. Precipitable water (PWAT) values will get up into the 2.2 to 2.4 inch range over South Florida this weekend. This weather pattern will allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop over South Florida with periods of heavy rainfall this weekend. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible over Southwest Florida with 3 to 5 inches possible over Southeast Florida with locally higher amounts of rainfall where repeated of showers and thunderstorms develop. The grounds are still somewhat saturated from the heavy rainfall from the daily thunderstorms and any additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding especially over the eastern areas of South Florida. Interests across the eastern portion of South Florida are strongly encouraged to monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Miami, Florida.

alerts.weather.gov

