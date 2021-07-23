Cancel
Oconee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Oconee Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Oconee Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT CENTRAL RABUN AND WEST CENTRAL OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with intense lightning 7 miles southeast of Clayton, moving south at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Tallulah Gorge State Park and Long Creek. In addition to intense lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Oconee County, SC
#Special Weather Statement#Oconee Mountains#Tallulah Gorge State Park
