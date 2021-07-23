Easy access to guns makes domestic terror attacks harder to stop, NSC official says

With Quint Forgey and help from Nicholas Wu and Connor O'Brien. Welcome to the final edition of our very first week here at National Security Daily (it’s Friday!), POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, a national security reporter at POLITICO and your guide to who’s up, who’s down and what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily will arrive in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 pm; please subscribe here.