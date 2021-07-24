Cancel
Economy

Rivian raises another $2.5B, pushing its EV war chest up to $10.5B

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird Point, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Dragoneer Investment Group and Coatue also participated in the round, according to Rivian. “As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. “This infusion of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout.”

