ATCC graduates beginning new chapters in their lives

Adult Treatment Court Collaborative Program graduate Christine Coxwell gives her mother a hug following the graduation ceremony.

The journey hasn’t been an easy one for many of the recent graduates of the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Adult Treatment Court Collaborative Program, but now they are all off to fresh starts in their lives.

Ten of those graduates — seven men and three women — used to have alcohol and drug abuse problems, but now they are clean and ready to become contributing members of society again, thanks in large part to the program and the support they received from so many people willing to help them to turn their lives around.

The Class of 2021 included graduates Jessica Helms, Kenneth Hatcher, David Hartry, Bobby Duckworth, Candice Tolley, Christina Coxwell, Timothy Freeman, Holland Rhyne, Malcom Jones and Jimmy Monroe.

In particular, three people had a profound influence in reshaping the lives of the recent graduates. And oftentimes, adjusting their attitudes simply because those three individuals truly believed and had faith that those graduates could turn their lives around and become special people to themselves, as well as their families, again.

Those three individuals included Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judges Brenda H. Trammell, Alison T. Burleson and Amanda S. Petty.

Judge Petty welcomed the large crowd that attended Tuesday morning’s graduation inside the gymnasium of Walter B. Williams Park in Milledgeville.

Despite the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which struck Milledgeville and Baldwin County in mid-March 2020, the Adult Treatment Court Collaborative Program continued.

“I want to thank the people who kept this program going,” Petty said.

Without the help of everyone pulling together, it would not have been possible for the Class of 2021 to have made the strides in their lives that they have over the past year.

Petty also thanked several other people in attendance, including members of the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners and Putnam County Board of Commissioners.

“We appreciate what all our county commissioners do for us,” Petty said.

She also thanked those with the public defender’s office, as well as the district attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies for their support of the program.

The judges shared personal stories about each of the graduates. The comments included how each of them acted when they first were enrolled into the program and the differences they have made in their lives through the program, which recently was honored with a national award by the National Association of County Commissioners in Washington, D.C.

Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar nominated the ATCC Program for the prominent national honor.

Burleson explained that each of the graduates has to write a letter explaining how the program has helped them through their addiction.

Jessica Helms, who unfortunately was not able to attend the graduation ceremony, was the first graduate to be recognized during the commencement program.

Burleson read Helms’ letter, aloud.

The mission of the Adult Treatment Court Collaborative is: “To serve this community by addressing the problem of individuals who have substance abuse, mental health, or co-occurring disorders and commit against society. By eliminating a person’s desire to use drugs and alcohol and by stabilizing the symptoms of their mental illness, we reduce their likelihood of re-arrest or involvement in more serious offenses. This reduces recidivism rates and overall crime rates and gives all of us a safer community.”

Each graduate received a certificate for completion of the program and a gift bag from the judges.

The program allowed one of the graduates an opportunity to get his driver’s license back from the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

For 20 years, he drove his vehicle without a valid license.

Judge Trammell, chief judge of the eight-county circuit, said the program offers participants a chance to completely turn their lives around.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for each of them, and we’re just so glad that we can offer this kind of help in our communities,” Trammell said. “I truly believe this program is making a big difference in the lives of every one of them who go through it.”

For one of the students, it marked the second time in the program. She said she is now more determined than ever to prove she can take what she has learned from the program and move ahead in her life in a positive direction.

Another graduate, Christine Coxwell, was addicted to drugs and suffered a heart attack.

The program has helped her get off drugs and reestablish a relationship with her mother.

After graduation, Coxwell and her mother embraced each other.

And now Coxwell, like the other graduates of the program, is looking to the future with a different attitude and the opportunity to make her life better.