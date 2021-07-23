Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dubai Created Artificial Rainstorms to Cool Things Down — Here's What That Means

Posted by 
GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cities worldwide have endured insufferable heat waves this summer — Portland, Ore., Seattle, Wash., and Vancouver, B.C., Canada, are only a few of the effected areas. Parts of the Middle East, such as Dubai, have also been enveloped by a massive heat wave, with temperatures hitting the triple digits for days at a time. But researchers from England's University of Reading have done quite a bit of work, and figured out how to create artificial rainstorms to cool things down.

www.greenmatters.com

Comments / 15

GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Heat Waves#Weather Modification#Extreme Weather#University Of Reading#Cnn#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Dubai
News Break
Environment
News Break
Middle East
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
EnvironmentArkansas Online

What's with all this extreme weather?

Reading the news over the past month--or stepping outside--you get the sense that something has gone wrong with the weather. One heat wave after another has struck the West Coast, which as a result is now on fire. Western Europe has been deluged by rain, killing hundreds. Across Asia from Japan to Turkey, temperature records have been falling like dominoes, and, most recently, several cities in China have been flooded by heavy rainfall.

Comments / 15

Community Policy