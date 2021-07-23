Cancel
EDD switches gears, automating unemployment payments for some

By CALmatters
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hundreds of thousands of jobless Californians waiting more than three weeks for the state Employment Development Department to process their claims, the agency announced Thursday that it will start automatically paying benefits to claimants who have already cleared fraud filters and verified their identity and who continue to certify their eligibility.

