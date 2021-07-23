Cancel
NFL

Bucs place Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list. Whitehead did not attend the White House ceremony Tuesday and wasn’t at the ring event Thursday night, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. Whitehead underwent shoulder surgery after Super Bowl LV. He had 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks,...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

#Bucs#Buccaneers#Covid 19#Playoff Games#American Football#The Covid 19 Reserve#Theathletic Com
