UK picked to finish third in SEC East; 5 Wildcats earn preseason All-SEC honors
Five Kentucky Wildcats have been named to the 2021 Preseason Media Days All-SEC teams, it was announced Friday. Senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was named First-Team offense, and senior defensive end Joshua Paschal was named to the Second-Team defense. Junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner were listed on the Third-Team offense, while senior safety Yusuf Corker was a Third-Team defensive pick.www.aseaofblue.com
