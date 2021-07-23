Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden hits new low in Gallup poll

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
President Biden 's approval rating has dropped to a new low of 50 percent in Gallup's opinion poll, according to results published Friday.

Biden's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points from June in the new poll, which surveyed 1,007 adults between July 6 and July 21.

The lower rating comes amid new fears about inflation, a rising number of coronavirus cases and a slowing vaccination rate.

Broken down by political party, only 12 percent of Republicans give the president a positive job approval rating in comparison to 90 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of independents. The survey notes that his approval ratings among Democrats and independents are the lowest for those two groups to date, while the Republican rating was up 1 point.

Gallup noted that it’s common for presidents to see about a 3-point decrease in their average job approval ratings between their first and second quarters.

But Gallup found that Biden’s second quarter average approval rating of 53 percent was better than both former President Clinton's at 44 percent and former President Trump 's at 38.8 percent.

Biden's highest approval rating was 57 percent in late January/early February and in April.

Former President Obama’s second quarter average job approval rating was 62 percent and former President George W. Bush’s was 55.8 percent.

The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

