Farmingville, NY

Suffolk police identify 3 people found fatally shot inside Farmingville home

By News 12 Staff
 12 days ago
Suffolk police have identified the three people who were found fatally shot Friday afternoon at a Farmingville home.

Detectives say the two women and one man range from age 20 to 31.

According to investigators, Diamond Schick and Richard Castano lived at the residence on Overlook Drive. The third victim was identified as Nyasia Knox, of Georgia, who was a friend of the couple.

Loved ones of the victims say Schick and Castano were engaged to be married.

Detectives tell News 12 the discovery was made at the home the home inside the Fairfield Hills South complex just after 12 p.m.

Police say a relative went to check on the victims, realized something was wrong and then called 911.

The victims were then found fatally shot inside the house, along with a baby and two dogs who were unharmed.

Detectives say there appears to be signs of forced entry at the home.

Investigators say there is no clear motive yet but add that nothing is off the table at this time.

Police detectives say they are still on the hunt for the killer or killers.

