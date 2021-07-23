Cancel
Sugar Hill, GA

Public Projects Construction Update – July 23rd

cityofsugarhill.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriScapes Construction (TSI) is currently focusing attention on the 2nd and 3rd sements of their contract that take the proposed trail from Peachtree Industrial westward to Whitehead Road. These segments follow the old Georgia DOT right-of-way for the outer perimeter project and follow many of the most scenic places in the city. Bridge and boardwalk construction has begun in these areas as well, which will be some of the longer divisions of work to be completed. A pedestrian crossing signal will be installed on Level Creek Road near the back entrance to Gwinnett Church where the trail will cross (just south/west of Markim Forest subdivision).

cityofsugarhill.com

Comments / 0

