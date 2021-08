A shoplifting arrest in Seneca Falls Saturday has lead to felony charges for one woman. The Seneca Falls police department arrested Timothy J Skinner II and Carly R Price Saturday evening after attempting to shoplift from Wal-Mart. While Skinner was only charged with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny, Price had previously been banned from the store for a prior incident of shoplifting. This caused her to receive a charge of burglary in the third degree – a felony. Price also had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in court to answer a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.