Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver police hand out auto parts gift cards instead of tickets for broken tail lights

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEIrl_0b64fH3y00

DENVER — Denver police are making sure drivers with a broken head or tail light have no excuses to make a repair and are handing out auto parts gift cards instead of citations for the equipment failures.

Advance Auto Parts supplied Denver police with $25 gift cards that officers can use at their discretion when pulling over a driver for an equipment infraction, KDVR reported.

“Working together is how we create stronger communities, and stronger communities are safer communities,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
49K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Gift Cards#Tail Lights#Kdvr#Advance Auto Parts#Kdvr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy