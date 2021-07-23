Atlanta United host Crew, look to break winless streak

With Decision Day not far away, Atlanta United is sitting on the cusp of its fourth playoff run in five seasons. The week didn’t quite go the way the Five Stripes wanted, as they could have truly clinched their playoff spot with a win earlier in the week. A terrible match against Toronto was the true bad taste of the season, but the club was able to weather a rough storm in New Jersey against the Red Bulls to take a point and set up for a “somewhat” less stressful match in Cincinnati. Furthermore, it appears that the Thiago Almada transfer is all but set in stone, and though there likely won’t be an official announcement for some time, all signs are pointing to the young playmaker arriving in the ATL this winter. That being said, it’s time for the last regular season recap of everything you need to know about Atlanta United this week!

