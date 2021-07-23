CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United host Crew, look to break winless streak

clevelandstar.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United will seek to end a nine-game winless streak when they host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. It will mark the home debut of interim coach Rob Valentino, who replaced Gabriel Heinze. Atlanta United fired their first-year coach on Sunday. Atlanta (2-4-8, 14 points) rallied for a 1-1...

www.clevelandstar.com

thepeachreview.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United returns to action Sunday when it travels to face FC Cincinnati on Decision Day. The match is set to kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta enters the final day of the MLS regular season in fifth...
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Atlanta United

After a year in the wilderness, Atlanta United are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Five Stripes are armed with one of the most fierce forward lines in Major League Soccer and will certainly be a threat. So here's everything you need to know about Atlanta United ahead of...
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United host Kalonji Soccer Academy in MLS NEXT play

It’s a local showdown between Atlanta United’s MLS NEXT teams and Kalonji Soccer Academy on Saturday. The U-13s-U-17s all square off at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground for their second meeting of the season with the Gwinnett–based club. Atlanta United dominated their matchups in October, scoring a combined 36...
MLS
