Flyers trade for Ristolainen ahead of NHL entry draft

By Rob Parent
Delaware County Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe subject of a Chuck Fletcher search since shortly after he became Flyers general manager, Rasmus Ristolainen seems to know what makes him an attractive fit in Philadelphia. "I would say I'm a player that the other team hates to play against, and I try to be pain in the ass," Ristolainen said Friday in his first interview as a member of the Flyers. "I can do everything – play penalty kill, power play; I can pass the puck, I can shoot the puck and I can play any type of role."

www.delcotimes.com

