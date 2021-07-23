Cancel
Manchester Township, NJ

Two people are sent to the hospital after collision with dump truck

Asbury Park Press
 8 days ago
MANCHESTER - Two people were injured after a 2020 Kia Soul collided with a dump truck on Lacey Road in the Whiting section of the township Thursday, police said. William Goldenbaum, 90, was driving his Kia Soul in reverse into an adjacent driveway on the westbound lane of Lacey Road when he attempted to make a U-Turn eastbound right in the path of an oncoming westbound 2007 Peterbilt dump truck, according to a news release.

