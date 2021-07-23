Sweetwater business owner pleads guilty to price-fixing DVDs on Amazon Marketplace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sweetwater business owner pleaded guilty to price-fixing DVDs and Blu-ray discs sold on the Amazon Marketplace, officials said. David Camp was charged with conspiring with others to price fix the DVDs and Blu-ray discs that went on sale from at least May 2018 until October 2019, according to court documents filed in Knoxville. Camp was the first individual to be charged and the first individual to plead guilty in the ongoing investigation.