Belleville (Mich.) cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell has de-committed from Kentucky. The 6-foot-2, 177-pound rising senior prospect posted the following to Twitter:. First, I would like to thank the staff at the University of Kentucky for giving me the opportunity to come and play and be a part of their amazing program. When I had committed a few months ago, I felt like this was the right choice for me and my family. With a lot of time and thinking, I will be de-committing from the University of Kentucky and making my recruitment 100% open. Thank you BBN nation for all the support.