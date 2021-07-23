The City of Chicago Provides Cooling Tips and Resources For Residents During Extreme Heat Emergencies
The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS), and other City departments and sister agencies will provide resources for residents to find relief from extreme heat emergencies this summer. Resources include access to cooling centers, Chicago Park District splash pads, Chicago Public Library locations and more to get relief from high temperatures and humidity that can posea health and safety threat.chicagocrusader.com
