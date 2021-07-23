Cancel
The City of Chicago Provides Cooling Tips and Resources For Residents During Extreme Heat Emergencies

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS), and other City departments and sister agencies will provide resources for residents to find relief from extreme heat emergencies this summer. Resources include access to cooling centers, Chicago Park District splash pads, Chicago Public Library locations and more to get relief from high temperatures and humidity that can posea health and safety threat.

Lightfoot warns restrictions possible if COVID cases spike

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has once again urged Chicagoans to get vaccinated, saying that she may have to reimpose restrictions if coronavirus cases continue to rise. City officials say that while the virus is reasonably under control in Chicago, now is not the time for locals to wane in their vaccines efforts. The plea comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

