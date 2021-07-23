Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

Quad City Arts Public Sculpture Program Pleases Artists and Property Owners

By Jonathan Turner
Posted by 
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Superman is hardly the only “Man of Steel.” That moniker could apply to Steven Maeck of Decorah, Iowa, a sculptor who works in welded and assembled steel. The 64-year-old Vermont native is among 10 Midwest artists chosen this year to have their sculptures leased and placed throughout the Quad-Cities last month, in Quad City Arts’ public sculpture program. The pieces will be on display through June 5, 2022.

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Vermont State
City
Rock Island, IL
City
Vermont, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
Moline, IL
Entertainment
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
Rock Island, IL
Government
City
Moline, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Public Art#Quad City Arts#Channel Cat#Bettendorf#Mercado#Ascentra Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
MusicPosted by
QuadCities.com

Quad-Cities’ Avey Grouws Band Just Keeps Evolving

The following article is part of QuadCities.com’s partnership with local music website The Echo. For more, check out theechoqc.com!. “You’ll save big money! You’ll save big money! When you shop Menards!”. If you’re from the Quad Cities you’ve probably heard that jingle a million times. The artist behind one of...
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Moline’s Mercado on Fifth Receives $50,000 Grant From U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Foundation today announced a $1 million investment to 20 nonprofit organizations, including Moline-based Mercado on 5th Inc. – “driven by a diverse group of exceptional emerging leaders who are focused on creating effective community-led solutions toward the. increasing economic disparities,” according to a Wednesday release from Mercado. Organizations...
EconomyPosted by
QuadCities.com

Visit Quad Cities CEO Picked to Chair Illinois Convention & Visitor Group

The Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) has named Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities, as their new chairman. This industry-led group works together with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism to enable its members to be more effective and efficient in attracting visitors to their communities.
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Cupcakes, Water Skiing, ‘The Mountaintop’ And More In This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Fairmount, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Bix 7 Hours at Davenport Public Library Main Street Branch

The Fairmount and Eastern branches will be open regular business hours. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Bix Block Parties Blasting Off Through Downtown Davenport During Annual Bix Weekend

Nearly 30 downtown Davenport businesses are ready to celebrate Bix weekend with their first-ever Bix Block Parties on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, 2021. Supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), the new event is designed to celebrate the downtown neighborhood with multiple blocks of events hosted by adjacent business owners. The locally focused Bix Block Parties event replaces the traditional Street Fest.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Rock Island’s Augustana College First in Nation to Offer New “Income Insurance”

BREAKING NEWS: Augustana College is the first in the nation to partner with Degree Insurance and offer “income insurance” for new students who transfer to Augustana. This effort involves Degree Insurance’s flagship insurance product, American Dream Insurance (ADI), the private Rock Island school announced Tuesday. The Transfer Student Income Assurance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy