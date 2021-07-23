2 Ohio men who took photos inside Nancy Pelosi's office during Capitol riot plead guilty

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) Two Ohio men who took photos inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 riot are facing up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, according to Reuters.

Derek Jancart, 39, and 28-year-old Erik Rau became at least the 20th and 21st persons to plead guilty to criminal charges for their role during the Capitol Hill riot, in which over 535 people have been charged.

Jancart allegedly posted photos on Facebook from the riot, including a photo outside of Pelosi's conference room with Rau inside and a caption that said: "We're in."

The two men acknowledged to Judge James Boasberg during a trial hearing that they entered the building during the riot and went to Pelosi's office. Jancart admitted he photographed Rau inside the conference room.

Rau and Jancart were both initially charged with four riot-related misdemeanors after their arrests.

They pleaded guilty to single counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and face a maximum sentence of six months and a $5,000 fine.

Boasberg could also punish them with probation during their sentencing set for Sept. 29.