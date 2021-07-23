Appleton pools close early due to non-certified lifeguards
APPLETON (WLUK) -- City of Appleton pools were forced to close early after it was learned that certain lifeguards were not fully certified. The city says the American Red Cross notified its parks, recreation and facilities management department on Thursday that "many" of the lifeguards hired in the spring were not properly certified. The Red Cross citied "incomplete delivery of course materials" as the main issue.fox11online.com
