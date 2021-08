Every few years, I think about joining the Democratic Socialists of America. And every few years, I end up leaving one of their events shaking my head in disappointment. More often than not, I end up in meetings that have nothing to do with wages, working conditions, and other issues that socialists are supposed to care about. One of the last times I gave DSA a chance, I ended up in a discussion about "Hamilton." The socialists debated whether Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical was "reactionary" or "liberatory." It felt like an Introduction to Cultural Studies course rather than an activist meeting. My impression was compounded by the fact that I was surrounded by college students. Personally, I would rather spend my time knocking on doors and talking to voters than discussing whether a theatrical production is progressive or not. I certainly have no interest in trying to cancel one that's not.