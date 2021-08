How do you believers of this statement justify this? Do you guys see a bias or something, because other than Fine Bomb i don't see it. Ask ESECPN how much money they pay the SEC, and how much money they pay the ACC. When you get that answer, ask ESECPN why was the SEC network up and running, and why did it take so long for them to get the ACC network up an running. I doubt they will be truthful about the long gap between the two networks getting up and going, but I'm thing that it was bc they wanted the pig they were feeding the most, to get much fatter than the ACC pig they were throwing out scraps to!!!!