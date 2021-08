NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill took one for the team. Before long, he will have to take one more. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said that he did not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but changed his plans last week when the NFL put in place a strict set of protocols for the 2021 season with regard to players who had not received the shot or shots to mitigate the effects of the virus that has spread throughout the world for more than a year.