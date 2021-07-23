David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

Jackson Browne/Downhill From Everywhere/Inside Recordings. Jackson Browne looks slightly weary and wizened on the inside sleeve of his new album, the ironically titled Downhill From Everywhere. Then again, he’s purveyed a darker demeanor for much of his career, a troubled troubadour who struggles to make sense of the world around him. That was evident even in the initial songs he shared—“Rock Me on the Water,” “These Days,” “Here Come Those Tears Again,” “The Pretender,” and all those other offerings that found him peering into an abyss. The fact that he continues to evoke that unyielding imagery would seem to mean that the questions that concerned him early on haven’t dissipated with age. He still appears to be obsessed with a bleak divide. Credit him with processing the perils and sharing them with those that are willing to face them head-on.