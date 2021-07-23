Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Downtown Parking Poll: Most Want a Garage

KSST Radio
 8 days ago
Almost 50% of the people who took time to finish the Downtown Parking Poll want a parking garage, or feel a parking structure will solve downtown parking issues. There is no parking garage in the plans for Sulphur Springs. City Manager Marc Maxwell confirmed this Friday afternoon. He went on say that although a parking structure is possible, it is cost prohibitive. “It is possible, but with a cost per space around 11 times a normal parking space, it does not make sense.” said Maxwell.

www.ksstradio.com

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
#Street Parking#Parking Garage#Parking Spaces#City Park#The First Baptist Church#Fbc#Sr Citizen
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – July 28

The public is invited to visit a gathering of our local vendors and businesses next Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Chamber at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. There will be between 25 and 30 businesses there, with samples and information about them and their services. Additionally, each business will have a gift or gift card to give away, so that’s up to 30 gift cards going to 30 lucky individuals who attend the come-and-go event.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Downtown West Redesign Proposal Features Plenty Of Water, Shade Trees, Engaging Interactive Components

Toole Design Group unveiled a Downtown West redesign proposal Thursday evening to a room of about 40-50 people. The plan includes use of water, shade and engaging interactive components for individuals, families and children. The project likely will be completed in stages over the course of several years due to the cost and large scale of the project which will require redirecting the storm water drain system to travel north/south through Downtown West.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Downtown Parking: Still An Issue?

Fill out our online poll on this topic, the link is at the bottom of the story. With the announcement of ‘Downtown West’ plans this week, parking has once again became a hot topic. Parking in Downtown Sulphur Springs is a long debated subject that just wont die. The heart of the issue seems to be Main street and Conally street between Gilmer and Davis. These parallel parking spots are always in the mix. For customers, these spots are the go to for shops along Main and Connally Streets. Apparently business owners, employees and downtown residents seek these spots as well.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Commissioners Court To Consider RFPs For Architectural Services Qualifications, Road Use Agreements

Hopkins County Commissioners Court appears to have a full agenda Monday morning, with items for architectural services qualifications for two projects, road use agreements and an interlocal agreement. The commissioners court is scheduled to consider authorizing issuance of requests for proposals for qualifications for architectural services related to the hazardous...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Turns Page On New Chapter With Downtown West Planning

The City of Sulphur springs turned the page Monday on a new chapter in downtown development, with the start of planning for Downtown West, which Ian Lockwood of Toole Design Group calls “the next step in the evolution of downtown.” Downtown West is the area loosely bounded by Mulberry, Rogers/Magnolia and Van Sickle streets and the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Davis Announces Intent To Seek Second Term As County Treasurer

Hopkins County Treasurer Danny Davis has announced his intent to seek a second term in serving the people of Hopkins County. Davis cites successfully performed his responsibilities as both Veterans Service Officer for Hopkins County along with his duties as the County Treasurer among his accomplishments. Upon taking office, Davis pledged to serve both positions under the sole salary of County Treasurer and the associated benefits for both positions. As a result, he notes in his reelection announcement, the county was able to put back into the budget over $50,000 each year while he has been in office.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

NETBIO Present Scholarships at Sale

Public Information Services (NETBIO) Cattle producers and buyers attending the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Friday witnessed the presentation of college scholarships to students majoring in agriculture. NETBIO awards these scholarships each year to young college students from the Northeast Texas...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Work On Dike Solar Plant Accelerates Ahead Of Lawsuit

There has been a flurry of activity in the Dike community since a lawsuit was filed against Hopkins Energy, LLC and Hopkins County over the proposed solar plant that has been planned for the Dike community. Contractors for the project have stepped up their efforts and seem to be working at a faster pace to get the project further along before a hearing planned for 9am on Monday, July 19th which could put a stop to all work. Judge Will Biard will consider a Temporary Restraining Order against the project which was asked for in the pending lawsuit, to give all parties time to consider the allegations made in the 96-page lawsuit. When one contractor was questioned about their work, the contractor was unaware that there was a pending lawsuit, and said, “the company that hired them told them to work as quickly as possible”. The French Solar company, Engie, has also stepped up their efforts by sending out flyers to the surrounding community which some residents refer to as “propaganda”.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Red Stag Job Fair!

Red Stag is now servicing in the Sulphur Springs area!. Red Stag is a dairy hauling company. They will be taking applications for Company Drivers and Barn Loaders. Also, leasing on Owner Operators for LineHaul Lanes. Where: Clarion Pointe-Hotel at 411 Industrial Drive W., Sulphur Springs, TX. Time: 9AM-5PM Interviews...

