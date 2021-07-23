Downtown Parking Poll: Most Want a Garage
Almost 50% of the people who took time to finish the Downtown Parking Poll want a parking garage, or feel a parking structure will solve downtown parking issues. There is no parking garage in the plans for Sulphur Springs. City Manager Marc Maxwell confirmed this Friday afternoon. He went on say that although a parking structure is possible, it is cost prohibitive. “It is possible, but with a cost per space around 11 times a normal parking space, it does not make sense.” said Maxwell.www.ksstradio.com
