Rep. Houlahan, members of Congress attempt to address passport backlog

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate will affect every community and "every American." "Every American is going to see a difference," Buttigieg told ABC’s "This Week." "And I think that’s one of the reasons why you had this extraordinary sight, something you just don’t see in today’s Washington on a major issue, which is Republicans and Democrats coming together and saying, ‘Let’s do this.’"