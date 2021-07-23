Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Houlahan, members of Congress attempt to address passport backlog

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. | Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Representative French Hill (R-AR) announced they have launched an effort to address the massive passport backlog. They were joined by over 200 bipartisan members of Congress in this initiative. In the announcement, Houlahan, Hill and the cohort of Democratic and Republican members urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to swiftly implement policies to increase the timely issuance of passports.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#French#Democratic#Republican#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg says infrastructure bill will affect ‘every American’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate will affect every community and "every American." "Every American is going to see a difference," Buttigieg told ABC’s "This Week." "And I think that’s one of the reasons why you had this extraordinary sight, something you just don’t see in today’s Washington on a major issue, which is Republicans and Democrats coming together and saying, ‘Let’s do this.’"
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dark money group with foreign backer targets Sinema with ads over filibuster support

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is the target of new ads funded by a dark money group whose liberal projects are bankrolled by a billionaire foreign organization. Just Democracy, a racial and social justice grassroots coalition, announced last week that they would be running a "six-figure ad campaign" against Sinema "for prioritizing the filibuster over voting rights for Black and Brown Arizonans."
Congress & Courtsgreensboro.com

How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently. Medal of Honor: The House has passed a bill to authorize the building of a monument in Washington, D.C., to commemorate recipients of the military’s Medal of Honor. The vote on Monday, July 26, was unanimous with 416 yeas.
Washington, DCWinston-Salem Journal

How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. MEDAL OF HONOR: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 1664), sponsored by Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, to authorize the building of a monument in Washington, D.C., to commemorate recipients of the military’s Medal of Honor. The vote, on July 26, was unanimous with 416 yeas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy