Rep. Houlahan, members of Congress attempt to address passport backlog
WASHINGTON D.C. | Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Representative French Hill (R-AR) announced they have launched an effort to address the massive passport backlog. They were joined by over 200 bipartisan members of Congress in this initiative. In the announcement, Houlahan, Hill and the cohort of Democratic and Republican members urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to swiftly implement policies to increase the timely issuance of passports.www.wfmz.com
Comments / 0