Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision with Car on MoVal Street

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A 20-year-old man inside a stalled Honda Accord was killed and two other men just outside the car were injured Saturday when the vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV in the carpool lane of the Pomona (60) Freeway, authorities said. Officers responded at approximately 3:04 a.m. to the eastbound 60 Freeway just east of Grand Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. A 2019 Nissan Armada was driving at an undetermined speed when it rear- ended the Honda, killing the victim inside the car. The Compton resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man from La Puente, suffered major injuries and another passenger, a 20-year-old man from Los Angeles, suffered moderate injuries. Paramedics rushed them both to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. They were just outside the Accord at the time of the crash, authorities said. The 44-year-old Moreno Valley man driving the 2019 Nissan Armada that crashed into the Accord suffered major injuries and was rushed to an area hospital. The CHP’s Baldwin Park area office urged anyone who saw the crash to call them at 626-338-1164. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)