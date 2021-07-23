Cancel
Traffic

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision with Car on MoVal Street

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 9 days ago

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a sedan when the rider attempted to go around the car as it entered a turn on a Moreno Valley street, authorities said Friday. The fatality happened about 3:35 p.m. Thursday on Atwood Avenue near Indian Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

mynewsla.com

