Springfield, MO

Driver dies from injuries in June crash in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver injured in a two-car crash in Springfield in June died from his injuries. Alex Gurley, 31, of Springfield, died in the crash on June 24. Officers responded to the crash in the 1800 block of North Golden Avenue. Investigators say a car driven by Gurley attempted to pass another car also traveling south. As the other driver attempted to make a left-hand turn, Gurley’s vehicle collided with it. Gurley’s vehicle overturned.

