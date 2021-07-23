Player capsule: Spencer Lovell
In his fourth year with the Sun Devils. Lovell has a chance to be one of the line's top backups as a swing player who could line up at guard or tackle.247sports.com
In his fourth year with the Sun Devils. Lovell has a chance to be one of the line's top backups as a swing player who could line up at guard or tackle.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0