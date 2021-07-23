Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Developing Superman Project for HBO Max

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Michael B. Jordan is interested in Superman after all. Jordan was the center of conversation earlier this year when it revealed that Ta-Nehisi Coates was writing a Superman film for J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros., and that the project would center on a Black version of the iconic DC Comics character. At the time, Jordan said that he wasn't looking to involve himself in the film, choosing instead to simply watch it come together as a fan. It now appears that Jordan is working on his own, separate Superman project for HBO Max.

