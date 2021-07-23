Meet Melissa Tinajero Of Full Bloom Season 2 On HBO Max

If you’d asked me a few months ago what I felt was missing from the reality television landscape I wouldn’t have hesitated with my response: a competitive floristry show. I believed this was a far-flung dream until about a month ago when my partner commandeered control of our Chromecast and surprise-streamed the HBO Max show Full Bloom. After bingeing the first season, there was no question about watching Season 2. This is where Arizona-based florist and wedding planner Melissa Tinajero comes in. I was immediately hooked, rooting for Tinajero as she created a colorful miniature bouquet with a nail polish bottle base and told the story of becoming the guardian of an eleven-year-old with her wife.