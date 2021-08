After hitting a high watermark at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of telehealth visits has leveled out, though at markedly higher levels than before the crisis. New research from JLL shows that telehealth peaked at 52% of patient visits at the beginning of the pandemic and now stands at about 19% of patient visits. This heightened adoption “marks a secular change in the patient access model,” according to JLL: younger generations are more willing to meet with healthcare providers virtually, with 67% of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 29 saying they would likely meet with a provider virtually if an in-person visit were unavailable. And 73% of respondents between the ages of 30 and 59 say they would schedule a virtual visit.