Keene Valley, NY

Adirondack Opera has its world premiere – in the Adirondacks

By Mountain Lake Journal Spotlight
mountainlake.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in Keene Valley, New York, with numerous Adirondack references, the opera Harmony has its world premiere in August at Seagle Festival. The opera, with lyrics by author Russell Banks and music by Robert Carl, tells the story of young composer Charles Ives, his love for high-class Harmony Twichell, and the interference of Twichell family friend Mark Twain in their betrothal. The comedic story is based on true events.

mountainlake.org

