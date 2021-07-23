Cancel
Young workers want good communication, not perks

By Eric Stann-Missouri
Futurity
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of today’s young workers, those ages 21-34, place more value on having respectful communication in the workplace over trendy work perks, a study finds. “Leaders and managers are the ones who have the power to help foster that connection of meaningful work, determine what employee well-being means, and how to communicate that meaning in a respectful way to their employees,” says Danielle LaGree, an assistant professor of strategic communication at Kansas State University, who earned her doctorate at the Missouri School of Journalism.

Study: Young workers now value respect over 'fun' perks in the workplace

Millennials, often referred to as the "job-hopping generation," represent a group of young workers who once grabbed the national spotlight with their publicized demands for "fun" work perks, such as happy hours. However, researchers at the Novak Leadership Institute at the University of Missouri and Kansas State University discovered today's young workers -- ages 21-34 -- represent a life-stage shift toward placing more value on having respectful communication in the workplace over trendy work perks.
