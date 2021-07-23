Young workers want good communication, not perks
Some of today’s young workers, those ages 21-34, place more value on having respectful communication in the workplace over trendy work perks, a study finds. “Leaders and managers are the ones who have the power to help foster that connection of meaningful work, determine what employee well-being means, and how to communicate that meaning in a respectful way to their employees,” says Danielle LaGree, an assistant professor of strategic communication at Kansas State University, who earned her doctorate at the Missouri School of Journalism.www.futurity.org
