Young workers want good communication, not perks

In an all-remote work environment, everyone’s in the same situation, so it’s a level playing field when it comes to managing your personal brand. But as we shift into a hybrid phase of work, in which many employees are headed back to the office, a new question emerges: if you plan to work remotely full-time or most of the time, how can you stay visible when your in-office colleagues are likely to have far more exposure to the boss, as well as access to casually transmitted information that could prove useful to their careers and promotional opportunities?