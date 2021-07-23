Google Celebrates the Olympics With Free-to-Play RPG ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’

We're all familiar with Google's doodles, which appear on the Google.com homepage and up in the corner when using Search and are usually tied to specific events or holidays. Today Google announced a new one that some of us have probably seen winking from the corner with its pixel-art graphics, and it's a little different. Sure, sometimes these doodles have little games baked into them, but the new Doodle Champion Island Games is Google's biggest and most ambitious doodle to date: It's an RPG.