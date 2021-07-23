Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Google Celebrates the Olympics With Free-to-Play RPG ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’

By CL Staff
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to the Google Doodle crew to go all out when it comes to their craft. To celebrate the beginning of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the team created an entire RPG within the Google browser that's completely free to play for the entirety of the games. With the help of Japanese artists, they've released Doodle Champion Island Games, a love letter to classic pixel JRPGs based around the Olympics and Japanese culture.

collider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free To Play#Google Doodle#Japanese#Studio 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
RPG
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Play Google Chrome’s Olympic Themed Dinosaur Game

Google Chrome’s secret offline dinosaur game is a fun little easter egg—and you don’t actually need to be offline to play it. In honor of the 2020 Summer Olympics, which perhaps should be called the 2021 Summer Olympics, the dinosaur has been given new obstacles to jump over. If you’re...
TechnologyWALA-TV FOX10

Google's New Olympic Tokyo Doodle

The 2020 Olympic Summer Games are set to kick off this week on July 23, 2021. Some of the world's best athletes will be performing in a battle for gold. Think you got what it takes to compete, well you can. Google is rolling out a new interactive game available...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Google's Olympics-inspired RPG is way better than it needed to be

The delayed and controversial Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will hold its opening ceremony tonight - and to celebrate, Google has released one of its best ever Doodle games. Head to the front page of Google.com and you'll find the Doodle Champion Island Games available to play. But rather than a quick mini-game, this is a fully-fledged 16-bit style sports RPG.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google's latest Doodle is an ambitious (but pretty easy) RPG you can easily waste an hour on

We're all familiar with Google's doodles, which appear on the Google.com homepage and up in the corner when using Search and are usually tied to specific events or holidays. Today Google announced a new one that some of us have probably seen winking from the corner with its pixel-art graphics, and it's a little different. Sure, sometimes these doodles have little games baked into them, but the new Doodle Champion Island Games is Google's biggest and most ambitious doodle to date: It's an RPG.
Technologybyteside.com

Today’s Google Doodle is a gloriously unlicensed Olympics tribute

Google Doodles are often simple artistic tributes to famous and/or inspiring individuals from around the world on special anniversaries. Other times the Doodles become interactive, giving you a nice distraction to enjoy on an otherwise average day. Today’s Doodle is one of those, and with the Japan 2020+1 Olympics opening...
TechnologyMiddletown Press

Google Creates Its Most Elaborate Doodle in Honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In honor of the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Google joined forces with Studio 4C to create the most interactive doodle yet: Doodle Champion Island Games. Doodles are the creative changes made to the Google logo on special occasions. In this case, the logo is a video game in which you can participate in Olympic activities such as synchronized swimming, ping-pong and figure skating. To do this you will have to play as Lucky, a cat dressed as a ninja. When you win a game you will receive a scroll.
Video GamesIGN

Today's Google Doodle Is a JRPG Styled Sports Game

Today's Google Doodle is a Doodle Champion Island Games, a fully functional game that combines Japanese culture, JRPG looks, and sport to celebrate this year's Olympic games. Accessible via the Google homepage, the new interactive doodle allows players to take control of Lucky the Ninja Cat as they explore a series of styled sports minigames. Google says it's the "largest interactive #GoogleDoodle ever". The doodle opens with beautiful cinematic animations from Japanese company Studio 4°C and is set on the fictitious, Japanese-themed Champion Island.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Today’s Google Doodle is a full-fledged Olympics video game

Google has released its most ambitious interactive Doodle yet: A full sports video game inspired by the Olympic games. Champion Island Games stars a calico cat who competes in seven different sporting events on a colorful island. The Doodle coincides with the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Video games...
TechnologyPosted by
PC Gamer

Google's latest doodle is a surprisingly packed Olympics RPG

From empty stadiums to (rightfully) fired composers and beyond, this year's Tokyo Olympics are already something of a disaster. Fortunately, Google's celebratory homepage doodle has given a surprisingly fun collection of arcade minigames in its place. Appearing on the Google homepage this week, the Doodle Champion Island Games is an...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

People are now speedrunning that Google Doodle game

Players are now speedrunning Google Doodle's latest game, Doodle Champion Island Games. The browser game - released to celebrate the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - has been completed in just 11 seconds (that's In-Game Time as opposed to Real-Time Attack) not once, but three times, with speedrunners ExaminationMassive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99 all jointly holding the record (thanks r/speedrun, via TheGamer).
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Today’s Google Doodle is an entire sporty RPG to commemorate the Olympics

In celebration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Google has released one of their best ever Google Doodles, the Doodle Champion Island Games. In this retro-inspired RPG, you play as a calico “(c)athlete” named Lucky, competing in seven sporty mini-games while competing “dozens of daring size quests,” as you compete to become the Island Games’ champion by collecting all the sacred sporting scrolls.
TechnologyPCGamesN

Speedrunners are competing in the Olympic Google Doodle

The Olympics are here, which means it’s time to watch world records get set and force ourselves to confront the realities of international politics. You can enjoy the former without the latter in the fantastic Google Doodle that’s accompanied the games, since speedrunners are already getting into the competitive spirit on Champion Island.

Comments / 0

Community Policy