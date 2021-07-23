Google Celebrates the Olympics With Free-to-Play RPG ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’
Leave it to the Google Doodle crew to go all out when it comes to their craft. To celebrate the beginning of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the team created an entire RPG within the Google browser that's completely free to play for the entirety of the games. With the help of Japanese artists, they've released Doodle Champion Island Games, a love letter to classic pixel JRPGs based around the Olympics and Japanese culture.collider.com
