People dining at New York City restaurants may soon be required to show proof of vaccination, Mayor Bill de Blasio hinted on Friday. “What’s going to happen, bluntly, is that folks who are vaccinated are going to be able to experience all the things that they love in the life of this city and this country,” the mayor said during an interview on CNN. "And folks who are not vaccinated are going to find that too many things that they want to do, they can’t do, unless they are vaccinated."