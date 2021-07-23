Cancel
New 'The Suicide Squad' Clip Reveals Nathan Fillion's TDK Is Heavily Dis-Armed

By Seth Sommerfeld
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, writer/director James Gunn recently stated that one of his goals with The Suicide Squad was "to keep it alive, keep it visceral, and keep it real" — but let's not lose sight of the fact that he's also going to keep it playfully absurd. And a new IGN-premiered clip revealing Nathan Fillion's TDK drives that point home.

