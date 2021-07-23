Cancel
NHL

Flyers Trade For Ristolainen

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after trading defensemen Shayne Gostibehere the Flyers have replaced him. The team has traded defensemen Robert Hagg, the 13th overall pick in this years draft, a 2nd round in 2023 for defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen. Ristolainen is 26 years old and will bring a lot of “nasty” to a...

NHLsemoball.com

Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Philadelphia Flyers finally landed a premier defenseman Saturday, acquiring Ryan Ellis in a trade with Nashville for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The 30-year-old Ellis is coming back from shoulder surgery, but the Flyers think he can regain the form that made him...
NHLcrossingbroad.com

Flyers Trade Jakub Voracek to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets have agreed to a one-for-one swap of longtime forward Jakub Voracek for 32-year-old forward Cam Atkinson. It’s a homecoming for Voracek, who was originally drafted by Columbus 7th overall in the 2007 NHL draft. The Flyers acquired him in a deal for Jeff Carter in 2011.
NHLYardbarker

Flyers Need to Make a Tarasenko Trade Work

Every offseason, the Flyers are linked to some big-name player in the hopes he will be signed or traded for. Sometimes the rumors end up being true and other times they do not. As it was first reported by Anthony SanFilippo at Crossing Broad, the team might be interested in...
NHLchatsports.com

Flyers trade Shayne Gostisbehere, draft picks to Arizona

As the NHL lifted its roster freeze this afternoon, the Flyers had a trade to make official. After a bit of confusion surrounding which team would be sending draft picks, the trade became clear: Shayne Gostisbehere, a second-round pick, and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for no return.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Welcome to NHL Draft Day 2021 (Update: Ristolainen Traded)

(Update: Per Kevin Weekes, the Sabres traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers for pick #13 in tonight's draft, along with the Flyers 2023 2nd round pick and defenseman Robert Hägg. This is a truly enormous haul for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams. For clarity, the pick is officially the 14th overall selection but Arizona forfeited their selection this year, effectively making the pick #13.)
NHLRealGM

Flyers Trade Shayne Gostisbehere To Coyotes For Future Considerations

Shayne Gostisbehere was traded to the Arizona Coyotes by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for future considerations. The Coyotes also received a second-round and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old defenseman scored 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and averaged 19:56 of ice time in 41...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Twarynski, Gostisbehere, 2021-22 Schedule & Ristolainen

Welcome to Philadelphia Flyers News & Rumors. Topics for this edition include the Seattle Kraken’s selection of Carsen Twarynski from the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21, the trade with the Arizona Coyotes involving Shayne Gostisbehere, the release of the 2021-22 NHL schedule, and the trade with the Buffalo Sabres for Rasmus Ristolainen. The NHL Draft is July 23-24 and free agency begins on July 28.
NHLNBC Sports

Flyers make another move by trading Gostisbehere

Chuck Fletcher didn't wait long to make his next trade once the expansion draft roster freeze was lifted Thursday afternoon. The Flyers dealt Shayne Gostisbehere to the Coyotes, along with a 2022 second-round pick and the 2022 seventh-round pick acquired in the Erik Gustafsson trade. In return, the Flyers will get the cap relief of $4.5 million this season and next, which is what was left on Gostisbehere's contract.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Flyers acquire defenceman Ristolainen from Sabres for Hagg, draft picks

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres launched their offseason overhaul Friday by acquiring an additional first-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Ristailainen. Eager to build its roster, Buffalo grabbed the Flyers' first-round pick in the trade struck hours before the Sabres opened the NHL...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Flyers And Blue Jackets Pull Of Blockbuster Trade.

The Philadelphia Flyers and general manager Chuck Fletcher continue to make some very big noise this offseason and Fletcher has just made another huge move. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports that the Flyers have traded forward Jakub Voracek. Voracek is headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets and in return the...
NHLNHL

Instant Analysis: Flyers Trade Voracek for Atkinson

In a major trade designed to change the mix on the team, free up much-needed additional cap space and bolster the penalty kill with a player who is also a proven NHL goal scorer, the Flyers traded veteran right winger Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday for veteran right winger Cam Atkinson in a one-for-one trade. Voracek is much more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. Atkinson is more goal-scorer than set-up guy.
NHLNBC Sports

Are Flyers targeting a goalie for another trade?

Chuck Fletcher made four trades in a span of eight days to revamp his roster. "The exciting thing is I think we can still add over the next few days," the Flyers' general manager said Saturday. One area they need to address is backup goaltender. Could Fletcher make another move...
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Ryan’s Roundup: What to make of Martin Jones; Jack Eichel’s agents go off

Welcome to the Morning Skate, our roundup of links on Philly Hockey Now as well as other sites around the National Hockey Now network and hockey world!. There were several NHL free agent goalies in the Flyers’ target range. Analyzing the contracts given out and if there was a better option than Martin Jones. (PHN)
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

