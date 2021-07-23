What Would Disney+ Look Like in the ‘90s?

If you’ve ever been to any of the Disney parks, the ten-part documentary series, Behind the Attraction, is going to be a must-watch series. The first five episodes of this awesome behind-the-scenes series are available today. That’s right, you can watch five episodes in a row instead of waiting a week for the next installment. Obviously, Disney is making us wait before we can watch the final five episodes. Of the first five episodes available, the ones that have my biggest interest are “Star Tours” and “Jungle Cruise.” Marvel fans will also have an interest in watching the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror because the attraction in California was transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!