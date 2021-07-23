What Would Disney+ Look Like in the ‘90s?

A future president returns to Disney+ in August, and a brand-new animated series asks the question, “What if…?”. Five all-new short films make their Disney+ debut on Wednesday, August 4, in the second season of Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Disney Animation, what would you create? That same day, new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends serve as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. New episodes feature Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, and The Ravagers.
