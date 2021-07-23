Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What Would Disney+ Look Like in the ‘90s?

By Katrina Allen
Inside the Magic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ is the new streaming service that burst onto the scene in late 2019. The streaming platform is user-friendly and designed to optimize your experience while enjoying hit shows such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Loki, and more. But what if Disney+ was around in the ‘90s? Well, one website decided...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Emmy Nominations#Floppy Disk#Marvel#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
Related
TravelInside the Magic

This Abandoned Theme Park Was Meant to Be a Disney Park

When it comes to abandoned things at Disney Parks, there definitely are a few. From abandoned ideas to fully abandoned theme parks such as Disney’s River Country at Disney World, there is a lot to dig into. Although many may associate Japanese Disney Parks with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, another theme park was meant to become a Disney Park and when then left to rot.
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Has Changed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’s Title

It looks like Disney has decided to retitle the original Star Wars movie so that it fits the company’s new titling approach for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. This is the third time that the film has been retitled. During its release back in 1977, George Lucas’ science fantasy space opera was referred to as Star Wars. However, when the film’s sequel, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was re-released in cinemas back in 1981, the original Star Wars movie had been changed to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to set its place in Lucas’ budding Skywalker saga and then added the title in the opening crawl.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix canceled another TV show last week – but you might not have noticed

Netflix has reportedly canceled Cursed, the Arthurian legend-inspired fantasy drama that launched last year on the streaming service. Deadline revealed this, but it's possible you might not have noticed – the news broke last Friday, the same day Netflix had a big streaming event called WitcherCon to promote the upcoming release date of The Witcher season 2 in December. The news of another fantasy drama's demise, then, seems like small potatoes compared to the return of the streamer's Henry Cavill-starring mega hit.
MoviesInside the Magic

Emma Stone Reportedly Weighing Legal Options Against Disney

Yesterday, it was reported that Marvel star Scarlett Johansson was suing Disney, claiming that the company committed a breach of contract when they decided to release her new film Black Widow in both theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, instead of the solely theatrical release Johansson claims she was promised.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Disney sails into new LGBT waters with 'Jungle Cruise' film

"Jungle Cruise," Disney's new nostalgia-soaked adventure film based on a 1950s theme park ride, has an unexpectedly modern twist -- one of its main characters comes out as gay. A scene in which Jack Whitehall's character discusses his sexuality with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Amazon boat captain, though far from ground-breaking by modern cinema terms, is a departure for the traditionally conservative studio. Young British fop MacGregor does not use the specific word "gay," but explains how he broke off three engagements with women because his "interests happily lay elsewhere," prompting skipper Frank to raise a toast to "elsewhere." "I felt that the scene was really exactly what it was, which was two men talking about what they loved, and who they loved," Johnson -- the world's top-paid movie star -- told a press conference this week.
MoviesInside the Magic

Here’s When ‘The Jungle Cruise’ Will Be Free On Disney+

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies of the summer — The Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt — will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. Premier Access on Disney+ will allow subscribers to pay an additional fee of $29.99 and then watch the movie as many times as they want for as long as they want. That price can really be worth it for families who would spend more on tickets (and all the concession snacks!) at a traditional theater.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

George Lucas Made A Star Wars Show That Disney Won’t Let You See

Back before George Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney, he was still working on several galaxy far, far away projects with its parent company. After the Mouse House took over, though, all of those conceptual productions were canned indefinitely. Yet, there was one series, in particular, that many diehard enthusiasts...
MoviesPosted by
extratv

Tiffany Haddish Teases What's Next... Is Disney in Her Future?

Tiffany Haddish was happy to see “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at Saturday's long-awaited premiere of the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt movie “Jungle Cruise” at Disneyland, smiling and greeting her with a cheeky, "Extra! Extra!" Tiffany was without boyfriend Common on the red carpet, but said she was thrilled to be out with...
MoviesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out On If He Plans to Sue Disney For ‘Jungle Cruise’ Release Plan

Lately, we have heard a good deal of news break around Disney’s new hybrid release model for their films. In case you do not know, when the pandemic began, Disney looked for a way to continue to release films they had ready to go for a theatrical release, even if the theaters were not open. With the debut of the live-action Mulan, Disney created Premier Access, which is an arm of Disney+. Premier Access allows Guests to purchase a theatrical film for $29.99 as long as they are subscribed to the streaming service. Once purchased, viewers can watch the film as many times as they would like, as long as they continue their Disney+ subscription.
TV Showsimdb.com

Here’s How to Get Free Disney+ for Up to Six Months

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From new releases the moment they hit theaters to nostalgic films, beloved TV...
MoviesCollider

First 'Behind the Attraction' Trailer Reveals the Secrets of Disney's Iconic Rides

Disney has released the official trailer for their newest Disney+ documentary series, Behind the Attraction. Narrated by Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster, the ten-part series is set to take audiences “behind the curtain” of some of the most iconic attractions in Disney history, from the original Disneyland’s classic attractions to cutting edge feats of design like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

Behind the Attraction: Disney’s Must-Watch Series

If you’ve ever been to any of the Disney parks, the ten-part documentary series, Behind the Attraction, is going to be a must-watch series. The first five episodes of this awesome behind-the-scenes series are available today. That’s right, you can watch five episodes in a row instead of waiting a week for the next installment. Obviously, Disney is making us wait before we can watch the final five episodes. Of the first five episodes available, the ones that have my biggest interest are “Star Tours” and “Jungle Cruise.” Marvel fans will also have an interest in watching the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror because the attraction in California was transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
Lifestylenprillinois.org

Disney Takes Fans Behind the Attraction in New Show

“Attractions are like icebergs, you only see what’s on the surface…”. On this very special bonus episode of Beyond the Mouse, Craig takes you Behind the Attraction. Recently, Beyond the Mouse was invited, as members of the media, to cover the new show coming to Disney+ on July 21. Craig talks about the press junket that included show creator and Director Brian Volk-Weiss and four Imagineers from the Walt Disney Company. Also, Craig gives insights into some of the episodes he took an early peek at prior to their release.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World Attraction Turns Blue Overnight

Lately, we have seen Disney World begin to gear up for its 50th anniversary transformation. At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth will have sparkling points of light shine from the ball, alongside an all-new firework show, Harmonious. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have projections on the Tree of Life, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can enjoy a sparkling Tower of Terror. However, Magic Kingdom has shown the majority of change and progress over the past few months.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Parks Is Making A Huge Change Behind The Scenes

The Parks, Experiences, And Products division of the Walt Disney Company has had an incredibly tough go of things for the last year or so. When the pandemic shut down the theme parks across the world, nobody was quite sure what that meant for the division, and eventually, we did see significant layoffs within Disney, including inside Walt Disney Imagineering, the department tasked with creating all the incredible attractions we love. Now, many of those people just got hit with another major bombshell as it's been announced that a large portion of the entire division, including Imagineering, s being moved to a new Disney campus being built in Florida.
TV & Videosd23.com

Everything New You Can Stream on Disney+ in August 2021

A future president returns to Disney+ in August, and a brand-new animated series asks the question, “What if…?”. Five all-new short films make their Disney+ debut on Wednesday, August 4, in the second season of Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Disney Animation, what would you create? That same day, new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends serve as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. New episodes feature Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, and The Ravagers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy