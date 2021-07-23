Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Pet Sematary' Prequel Movie Adds Pam Grier to the Cast

By Scott Campbell
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming prequel to Stephen King's Pet Sematary just got a massive injection of cool now that Pam Grier has officially boarded the cast, as per Variety. It's only been two years since we last saw the story brought to life in the moderately successful retread directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, which in itself was a remake of the 1989 original that went on to get a largely unconnected sequel three years later, so the past was really the only place left to go.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Gwynne
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Stephen King
Person
Pam Grier
Person
Natalie Alyn Lind
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Sematary#Prequel#Paramount#Blaxploitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCapital Journal

Mike at the Movies

I'd like to clear the air about the last "Mike at the Movies" introduction, in which I said, "What do Martin Scorsese and I have in common? Beyond our success, I mean. Read on to find out." And to clear said air, I should note that Scorsese and I have...
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Grease Prequel a Go, Dollface Casting, CNN+ and More

Break out your shiny, pink bomber jackets: Paramount+ has officially ordered to series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel set four years before the original movie, our sister site Deadline reports. The 10-episode show will follow four new characters described as fed-up, outcast girls who dare to have...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Leslie Grace cast in HBO’s ‘Batgirl’ movie

‘In the Heights’ star, Leslie Grace has joined the cast of HBO Max’s superhero movie ‘Batgirl.’. Grace will take on the role of Barbara Gordon, the film will centre on Barbara, Commissioner James Gordon’s daughter, who becomes the Gotham City crime-fighting Batgirl. ‘Five Feet Apart’ actress Haley Lu Richardson, ‘Dora...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Injustice’ Sets Cast for Animated Movie (Exclusive)

The feature is based on the popular 'Gods Among Us' game as well as Tom Taylor's 'Gods Among Us: Year One' comic. Injustice is coming to the small screen. The film falls under the DC Animated Movie banner and is inspired by Netherrealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us video game and the best-selling DC comic book series Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One from writer Tom Taylor. The story takes place on an alternate Earth where the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unnhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him.
MoviesMovieWeb

Stephen King Gives His Seal of Approval to Zac Efron's Firestarter Remake

As unlikely as it seems, there is something that connects Stephen King and Zac Efron. In recent years, both seem to have been given a renaissance, with King seeing more of his works than ever being adapted for TV and cinema, while Efron blew away audiences in The Greatest Showman and has gone on to take on some pretty meaty roles compared to his bouncy days in High School: The Musical. Now the two are coming together with Efron starring in the new adaptation of Firestarter, King's 1980 novel which has previously been adapted for screen, and it seems that King has already expressed his feelings about it.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Black Adam movie release date, teaser trailer, cast and more

The Black Adam movie is getting closer to finally being here, and we're excited for this opportunity to see Dwayne Johnson embody a being even more powerful — and just as rambunctious — as his own wrestling persona. That's Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, a magical being whose origins date back 5,000 years, but arrives in a much-more modern time to tackle the team that pre-dates the Justice League.
MoviesMovieWeb

Original Willy Wonka Cast Shares Thoughts on New Prequel

While there are many people who take issue with the constant stream of remakes, reboots, and reimagining of well-loved films, it seems that when it comes to the cast of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, they cannot wait for more interpretations of the off-the-wall Roald Dahl character. Speaking to People Magazine as part of the 50th anniversary of the movie, actors Peter Ostrum, Julie Dawn Cole, Paris Themmen and Michael Bollner, who appeared as, in order, Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt, Mike Teevee and Augustus Gloop in the movie, shared their opinions on the Johnny Depp remake and the newly announced Wonka prequel.
Video GamesIGN

Injustice: Gods Among Us Movie Cast and Release Window Announced

DC has revealed the cast for its upcoming Injustice: Gods Among Us animated movie alongside the announcement that it'll release this fall. The Injustice animated movie was announced last month, oddly enough through a press release for DC's upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two animated movie, and now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the cast for the movie. It features an expansive cast with a lot of names you might recognize:
TV & VideosComicBook

Ray Donovan Movie Casts Netflix Star as Young Ray

Earlier this year came the news that after a surprise series cancellation, Showtime was moving forward with a feature-length Ray Donovan movie to wrap up the TV show. Now we know a little more about what to expect from the show which will include some flashback elements as a young version of Liev Schreiber's character will appear. According to a report from Deadline, Chris Gray (of Netflix's cancelled series The Society) has been tapped to play the part of young Ray in the upcoming movie. A description from the trade reads: "Like his older self, he is a physically imposing young man who can convey much with only a few words and is decisive and calm in times of crisis."
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Die Hard prequel McClane producer reveals movie's fate

Die Hard's prequel McClane is not going to happen, says producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The sixth movie in the series, McClane was first announced in 2015, two years after A Good Day to Die Hard was released. It seemed like Die Hard could not be put to rest. A prequel...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Die Hard prequel movie is no longer happening

Rumors of a Die Hard prequel have been doing the rounds for years. Back in 2015, Live Free or Die Hard director Len Wiseman was attached to helm the pic which Bruce Willis dubbed at the time "a really cool idea." At that point the project lifted its title, Die Hard: Year One, from the Boom! Comics series it planned to adapt, later changing it entirely to just McClane.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

The 10 Most Underrated Movie Villains of The 1990s

Throughout the decades, cinema have given movie-goers villains. While not the people audiences root for, they do stir up an array of complex emotions that add interest to a film. Fear, anger, infatuation, and so on are just some of the feelings that antagonists can create. No matter what the genre or time period, villains are clearly an essential part of the creative filmmaking process, and the cinematic endeavors of the1990s are no exception.
TV & VideosCollider

How 'True Detective' Changed Alexandra Daddario’s Career: "All of a Sudden, Everyone in Town Wanted to Meet With Me"

Alexandra Daddario had already found a great deal of success in Hollywood before True Detective kicked off its run on HBO back in 2014. She had a starring role in the Percy Jackson movies, led Texas Chainsaw 3D and also had multi-episode runs on shows like White Collar and Parenthood. But even then, Daddario had yet to tap into the full range of her craft. She was determined to show the industry that she had even more to offer, and True Detective afforded her that opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy